MVP was a surprise entrant in Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match, coming in at #12. MVP was in the match briefly before being ousted by Brock Lesnar.

It was MVP's first match in WWE since he was released in 2010, although he did make an appearance during a backstage sketch on the RAW 25th anniversary show in 2018.

MVP, who was wearing Killmonger-inspired ring gear at the Rumble, took to Instagram to comment on his return.

"If you will indulge me in a moment of pure, unapologetic selfishness, tonight wasn't for me, or for any of YOU," MVP wrote. "Tonight was for this. For my Lil Dude. Thank you Rey. I love you bro!"

You can check out MVP's post below.