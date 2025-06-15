This Minnesota City High School Forged Wrestling's Biggest Legends

When one thinks of the "hubs" of professional wrestling, the first places that come to mind in the United States are the New York Citys and Chicagos of the world; big cities with deep wrestling roots that usually drew the biggest and loudest crowds for shows. One place that most wouldn't associate with cities like that is the great state of Minnesota, and any of its major cities. While there have been notable wrestling events in the state over the last decade, including AEW Full Gear in 2021, where "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega to become AEW World Champion, Minnesota isn't exactly thought of as a great wrestling state. This is funny because back in the territory days, it was considered exactly that.

In fact, long before the days of national touring wrestling companies, Minnesota, along with Texas, Florida, and the Carolinas, was not just a wrestling hub; it was among THE wrestling hubs. Credit for that can be placed on Verne Gagne, the Minnesota-born wrestling legend who, after a successful run in the 1950s, founded his own promotion in his native Minnesota, the American Wrestling Association, in 1960. For over 30 years, the AWA was one of the cornerstone promotions of the NWA, eventually even securing a TV deal with ESPN, while also platforming some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Hulk Hogan earlier in his career. As with most successful ventures, AWA inspired many within Minnesota to one day put the wrestling boots on and pursue a career in the squared circle. But even in that case, one would never expect it to inspire those career goals for so many in one specific case. But that's exactly what it did for those who attended Robbinsdale High School in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, during the 70s.