Bishop Dyer, Formerly WWE Star Baron Corbin, Recalls Making Trevor Lee Angry In NXT

Bishop Dyer's lengthy WWE tenure allowed him to not only reinvent himself several times, but also learned, often times the hard way, what works and what doesn't work. However, according to Dyer, during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," when he once tried to share his knowledge with Trevor Lee – FKA Cameron Grimes in WWE – the former NXT North American Champion got upset with him.

"He got mad at me because I was like 'What you did in NXT doesn't matter up here, but like, your catchphrase isn't gonna work the first night, it's a bigger audience,'" he recalled, noting that Lee simply brushed him off. "I was like 'Okay, well, we'll go out there and we'll see what happens then?' Like, it's one of those things.'" Unfortunately for Lee, considering how his main roster run turned out, Dyer wasn't off the mark with his advice and should have probably been listened to.

Dyer then explained that the point of "NXT" is for the young talent to learn who they are and put it into practice with the audience, and suggested that those who are called up need to start treating the Main Roster as a different audience entirely. Lee has since gone on to compete on the independent circuit and has since reinvented himself and changed his appearance. However, in an interview almost a year after his release, he admitted that parting ways with the promotion was heartbreaking but that he's open to returning to WWE someday.

