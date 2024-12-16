Trevor Lee Gets Candid About WWE Release, Possible Return

Trevor Lee, known to WWE fans as Cameron Grimes, faced a surprising turn in his career last year when he was released from WWE shortly after making his long-awaited main roster debut. Once a fan favorite in "WWE NXT," Lee's move to the big stage seemed like the next logical step for the charismatic performer. Instead, it became the start of an uncertain chapter in his life.

Lee recently appeared on the "SHAK" podcast to open up about his release and the anxiety he felt in the aftermath. The candid conversation revealed just how deeply the news impacted him.

"My whole dream was to make it to the WWE. I never dreamed about what happened after the WWE. And then when I woke up to that news of, ok everything that I have worked for has left and now I didn't have a goal. I didn't have a backup plan, it was very scary," Lee shared.

Despite the setback, Lee is far from done and discussed the possibility of returning to WWE, while expressing gratitude for the opportunities he now has in MLW.

"Life is long. I may make it back [to WWE]. 'Cause you'd be lying to say they're not the top of the top, right? But right now, MLW has shown the trust in me to give me this title match [against Mistico]. That really means a lot to me, to show to me that they trust in me. And I hope that I can make them happy."

Lee recently challenged Mistico for the MLW World Middleweight Championship at One Shot, a special event where Eric Bischoff was given creative control for one night only.

