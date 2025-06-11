Bully Ray Calls Out 'Total Bulls***' From AEW Dynamite Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was one of the many people who tuned in to see the 2025 edition of AEW Fyter Fest on June 4, but not every segment on the four-hour special landed with him. On a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Ray looked back on the segment where Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Komander successfully got the better of MJF and The Hurt Syndicate, setting up a trios match for the Summer Blockbuster special on June 11. However, Ray doesn't think that Knight and Bailey in particular would ever get the better of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in real life.

"Bobby Lashley and Shelton [Benjamin] get in the ring, and Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey proceed to beat them down. Not beat them down, but you know, drop kick, drop kick, something here, something there, and they bumped out Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Complete utter total bulls**t. No way, I'm not buying it. I'm not buying it on any day of the week, I'm not buying it in any federation, I'm not buying it, no way. There's creative ways to get to what you wanted to get to, not the way they did it, straight up with those babyfaces just like drop kick, drop kick, fist, fist , forearm, forearm, nobody's doing that to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin."

Ray rounded off by saying that it reminded him of when The Rock stated earlier this year that everything in wrestling is a work, making things less believable in the process. He was also shocked that The Hurt Syndicate and MJF agreed to give Knight, Bailey, and Komander a trios match, but will tune in to see where the group goes next heading into Grand Slam Mexico and All In Texas.

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.