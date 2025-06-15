JBL Calls His WWE WrestleMania Match Against This Star A 'Dream Come True'

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield finished his career with a total of 10 WrestleMania matches under his belt. He teamed up with his APA partner Faarooq multiple times, defended the WWE Championship against John Cena in 2005, and outside of a cameo appearance in the 2014 Royal Rumble, retired at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. However, during a recent edition of the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, JBL revealed that his favorite WrestleMania match was the "Belfast Brawl" against Finlay at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, a match that he called "a dream come true."

"I learned so much from him that when I got a chance to be at WrestleMania with him, that was a dream come true," JBL said. "I was so excited, and to this day I'm thrilled about the fact that I got to go out there with a guy I have so much admiration and respect for, and the match was, to me, was perfect. We both just love hitting each other, and other people really hard." The reason why JBL holds the match in such high regard is mainly down to how much he has admired Finlay throughout his career, to the point where he believes that the Irishman was, at one point, the greatest wrestler of all time.

"It's like working with Terry Funk, or working with Kerry Von Erich, or tagging with Dick Murdoch, wrestling Shawn Michaels or [The] Undertaker, I mean it really is something, because I got to see Dave every night in Europe, and I got to see him at his peak. I'm telling you, for those that didn't see him, you missed–when I say he's the greatest of all time, that's not bulls**t, that's what I believe."

Please credit "Something to Wrestle" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.