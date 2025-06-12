AEW's Jeff Jarrett Shares 'Mixed Emotions' About WWE Worlds Collide

WWE Worlds Collide last Saturday was received positively by fans for the presentation, match quality, and the breakout of Mr. Iguana. While fans loved the Chad Gable and El Hijo del Vikingo main event for the AAA Mega Championship, and Mr. Iguana with his tag team partner La Yesca, AEW star Jeff Jarrett did not feel entirely the same, taking to his show "My World" to give his thoughts on Worlds Collide

"I have mixed emotions, but I'm gonna say that with all positivity because JB (Jeremy Borash)... I'm very happy for JB but as well, the Roldan family when you really think through the creation that started in '93 and they really built it," Jarrett said referring to AAA's prior owners, the Roldans and their 1994 inter-promotional super-show AAA When Worlds Collide. "In a lot of ways in America, that was a pinnacle in a lot of ways, and it's been a long road, and 'Lucha Underground,' you just kind of hit it."

Borash, a member of AAA's creative team whom Jarrett praised, played a significant role in the set up and production of Worlds Collide. The 1994 AAA When Worlds Collide event that Jarrett noted was held with the International Wrestling Council (IWC) and was produced by World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The event was a revolutionary introduction of the lucha libre style and stars for many American fans but JJ did not feel this year's show had the same impact.

"Nothing really surprised me off that show. I thought the presentation was good. On kind of the flip side of that though, there was no exóticos, there was no minis, there was no hardcore," Jarrett continued before sharing his optimism for AAA. "I'm really curious to see where it goes because I think there's a brand... An iguana is bilingual so, boy oh boy (laughs). They will merch him before we know it, here it comes. I'm curious to see where they go with that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.