AEW Star Written Out Of Dynamite Match Backstage, Reportedly Due To Legitimate Injury

An AEW star is reportedly legitimately injured and was written out of their trios match on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster" because of it. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp on X (formerly Twitter), Komander is hurt, though his injury is currently not known, and was pulled from his match where he was set to team with "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight against the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF.

The Luchador was taken out backstage by the Hurt Syndicate before the show, and footage was played for the audience later in the night. Lashley and Benjamin took out Komander and MJF was seen holding his mask.

Komander was replaced by Mascara Dorada in the match. Bailey took the pin in the babyface's loss to the Hurt Syndicate after MJF hit him with a DDT. After the match, the trios brawled in the ring and MJF unmasked Dorada and paraded around with his mask until Mistico appeared to take out his "Grand Slam Mexico" opponent.