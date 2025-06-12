WWE Star Naomi Shows Off Arsenal She's Carrying Around In MITB Briefcase

Naomi is now the Women's Money In The Bank holder, meaning she gets a world title match at any time and any place. While most Money In The Bank briefcase holders have opted to merely carry the world title match contract in the case, Naomi is taking a slightly more utilitarian approach.

The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion took to Twitter to share the contents of her MITB briefcase. Naomi currently has sunglasses, a switchblade knife, a taser, a lot of caution tape, and an action figure of her husband, Jimmy Uso, as well as the MITB contract scrunched into one of the pockets. As it stands, she is seemingly the first to store a mini-arsenal in the briefcase.

While WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Iyo Sky are likely looking behind their backs for Naomi and her many weapons, Naomi is currently entangled in a feud with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, as the former friends are now at each other's throats following the revelation of Naomi's betrayal at Elimination Chamber. Naomi took Jade Cargill out of competition in a mystery attack that confounded fans for weeks until the revelation, leading to Naomi teaming with Bianca Belair as Women's Tag Team Champions in Cargill's place. Naomi got a modicum of extra humiliation on Cargill, as she defeated her, as well as Nia Jax, to earn entry in last week's Money In The Bank Ladder match, which she ultimately won. Naomi has until June 7, 2026, to cash in her Money In The Bank contract.