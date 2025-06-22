AEW Broadcaster & Former WWE Star Taz Names 3 Goals He Had When Entering Business

When wrestlers break into the business, everyone has their own goals and dreams they want to achieve. For some, it's to make as much money as humanly possible, something that's much easier in the modern age. Others want to work all over the world, and some want to reach the heights of WWE and AEW and dominate those companies on a global level. For AEW broadcaster Taz, he revealed what goals he had when he first broke into the business during a recent appearance on Rob Van Dam's "1 Of A Kind" podcast.

"When I was young and breaking into the business, I had three goals. I wanted to make a living at the business, I didn't care how much money because I had so many odd jobs, blue collar [jobs], digging holes," Taz said, explaining that he used to work as a trackman for a railroad where he would dig holes, then go the gym, and use his vacation time to work independent shows. "I wanted to make a living no matter how much it was, I wanted to hold some type of championship, I didn't care what it was, and I wanted to wrestle in my hometown, obviously New York City, but in Madison Square Garden one time."

Taz ended up achieving all of his goals before he retired, stating that is took him around seven years before he could legitimately say that he was making a living solely off of professional wrestling. His first championship came in 1991, when he won the IWCCW Light Heavyweight Championship, a title he would hold for a total of 204 days. As for his dream of working at Madison Square Garden, not only did that come true in 2000 when he joined WWE, but his debut match for the company took place inside the "World's Most Famous Arena," handing Kurt Angle the first singles loss of his career at the 2000 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

