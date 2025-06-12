Billy Corgan Opens Up About NWA's New Deal With Roku

NWA Owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is celebrating a new broadcasting deal between the NWA and Roku to broadcast "NWA Powerrr." The news will put NWA's television product on Tuesday nights, counterprogramming "WWE NXT" on the CW.

"This is a deal that took at least 6-9 months to put this together," Corgan said on "Busted Open," touting the deal as the first major television deal for the NWA since it's days as NWA-TNA. "This is a huge deal for us and total credit to our team...We worked very hard as a team to put this together...Many people have doubted the NWA's progress, doubted the NWA's game plan, which I said many, many times was going to take a long time."

Corgan believes that WWE recently allowing Natalya to wrestle at an NWA event shows that the company has rebuilt its reputation under Corgan's ownership.

"We've earned our flowers once again in the business, and there's such a great will around the NWA," Corgan said, citing the recent purchase of AAA by WWE, as well as WWE's partnership with TNA as proof that the business is beginning to coalesce. "Here we are. We are here at the ultimate way for the business to be generated back to the fans."

Corgan says the wrestling business will begin to be more fan-driven, likely in the way it was during the territory days. "NWA Powerrr" started as a YouTube show before moving to FITE TV (now Triller). The promotion was briefly on the CW app but that deal was quickly complicated by "NXT's" move to the network, facilitating NWA's move to Roku.