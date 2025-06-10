NWA Strikes Deal With Roku, Will Compete With This WWE Show

Over the last decade, the National Wrestling Alliance and its owner, Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, have been searching for an elusive TV contract. For a moment, it seemed NWA might be able to land on with The CW in 2023, only for "WWE NXT" to secure a deal with the network instead. But it appears the long search may be over, with NWA now finding a home with a well known streaming platform.

In a press release unveiled Tuesday morning, it was revealed NWA would be streaming on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel. Full episodes of the NWA will air in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with the latter two countries airing NWA on The Roku Channel, starting on Tuesday, July 29. The show will air every Tuesday after that at 8 p.m., coincidentally putting NWA right against "NXT." No terms regarding the deal were disclosed.

"We're thrilled to call The Roku Channel the streaming home of the National Wrestling Alliance, and as Billy and his team continue to excite audiences, we look forward to tapping into the scale of our platform to bring this historic and storied promotion to millions of viewers," Roku Media's head of sports Joe Franzetta said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, Corgan also had a few things to say, most of which conveyed his excitement about this long-awaited deal.

"When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports, so to announce today we have now partnered with the #1 TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of," Corgan said. "I look forward to sharing new episodes of 'NWA Powerrr' with the incredible audience that Roku brings."