Nic Nemeth Notes Key Impact Of AEW's Kazuchika Okada Joining Don Callis Family

The upcoming AEW Unified Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega at All In Texas was already built up as another chapter in a legendary rivalry, but now it seems that Okada has aligned himself with Don Callis and his family, with "The Rainmaker" putting Omega in the hospital after a brutal beatdown at AEW's Summer Blockbuster TV special. This extra wrinkle in the story has got TNA star Nic Nemeth very excited, as he stated on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" that it's the first time in Okada and Omega's rivalry where there is a solid face/heel divide, something that wasn't necessarily there during their matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Now you have a definitive bad guy and good guy, so if you are one of those outsiders and you are WWE based, and you just started watching AEW a year or two ago or whenever, you now have this story, mixed with someone is blatantly the heel now and one is the guy who is scratching and clawing to stay alive. Now with all those factors, and you have a month to go to make it even grosser or make it more lobsided, however you want to go, I love it when you can check a bunch of boxes. The history and the story's there, yes. The sickos all know these guys, yes. They know everything there is, now in a couple of minutes, you let outsiders know how important this match is on its own."

Nemeth also stated that Okada looking like he wants to end Omega's career, zoning in on his abdomen due to Omega's previous battle with diverticulitis, is a such a disgusting act that it makes it difficult for people to want to see Omega overcome arguably his greatest rival.

