WWE's Jade Cargill Lands First Hollywood Film Role Opposite Former MCU Star John Majors

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill will be making her Hollywood debut starring alongside Johnathan Majors in the action thriller "True Threat," with production for the film set to begin this upcoming fall. Cargill is just the second name to be announced for "True Threat," with Majors being the only other actor attached to the movie since last March.

"True Threat" will follow the story of Special Forces operative Vernon Threat, played by Majors, who seeks revenge after his son is killed by Harlem's Apollo Kids gang. Cargill will play the character Meeka, who is a key lieutenant within the Apollo Kids and a main antagonist in the film. The role will require Cargill to use her physical strength and athleticism, with her professional wrestling background being a main reason she was cast as Meeka.

Following the announcement of Cargill being added to the film, Director Gerard McMurray praised the WWE star in an interview with Deadline, explaining that he's thrilled to have her fulfill Meeka's role in the project.

"I am excited to have Jade join us on 'True Threat,'" McMurray said. "She is a unique talent with a rare blend of athleticism, charisma, and control on camera. The role of Meeka requires presence and precision, and Jade brings both. I believe audiences will see a completely new side of her in this film."

Cargill recently impressed at WrestleMania 41 when she defeated Naomi in singles action this past April, and will also compete in this year's Queen Of The Ring tournament where she will be looking to earn herself a women's world title opportunity at SummerSlam.