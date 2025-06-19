Cody Rhodes Recalls WWE's Damian Priest Taking Care Of Him While Sick On Tour

It's not uncommon for professional wrestlers to suffer from several illnesses on the road, with their treacherous schedule and long travel days often leading to fatigue, common colds or the flu. However, talent will often eat take-out meals or dine at restaurants often with limited time between shows, which not only can be expensive, but also could increase the chances of food poisoning. In a recent edition of "What Do You Want To Talk About," Cody Rhodes revealed that he experienced the worst food poisoning he's ever endured during WWE's Holiday Tour, despite being scheduled to wrestle Damian Priest for three nights straight.

"I on the Christmas loop, was wrestling you in steel cages and the night in Boston where you went to Calhoun's, where John Cena was at, and you were wondering where I was at. I was on the bus, nearly dead ... I had what I thought was maybe a stomach bug, ended up just being food poisoning, but I thought, we're gonna need to go to the hospital ... I get to Toronto the next day, and I pull up to the gym. I lay there throughout the gym thing. I'm shivering. Temperatures just a blazing."

Rhodes continued to explain that he was determined to perform a series of Steel Cage Matches throughout the tour, but admitted he couldn't have survived without Priest's assistance that Christmas.

"I came and I told you. I said, hey, I'm a little sick. So just be mindful. Maybe don't kick me in the stomach ... We wrestled, and it continued for three nights after that. I was sick for the entire tour, and I was like a little baby bird. And you took care of me."

