Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events

Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness.

According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with a bout of bad food poisoning and is said to be very ill. However, that didn't stop him from showing up to work and powering through the most recent episode of "SmackDown," which saw him involved in a botched fireball spot with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Per the report, McIntyre received IV treatment prior to the latest episode of the blue brand's weekly show. Afterward, the former WWE Champion was sent home to rest and recover from the illness. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman was recruited to take McIntyre's place at the live events, marking the first time that the "Monster Among Men" has performed at non-televised WWE shows since returning to the company earlier this month.

McIntyre has been involved in a feud with Kross since the latter returned to the promotion. The duo will now face off in a major stipulation match at "Extreme Rules," which is scheduled to take place on October 8.

PWInsider didn't provide any updates on when McIntyre is expected to be given a clean bill of health, though food poisoning is rarely ever a long-term setback. That said, most fans will probably agree that his appearance on "SmackDown" was a testament to the 37-year-old's incredible work ethic.