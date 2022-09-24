Backstage Notes On SmackDown Fireball Spot

Fightful Select has revealed some backstage news involving last night's "SmackDown" fireball segment with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Drew McIntyre.

As noted, during the 9/24 show, Scarlett got between McIntyre and her husband Kross and hit McIntyre with a fireball. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the fireball segment did not go as planned and Kross and McIntyre had to improvise the scene. Fightful was even told that the flash paper was not ready for live TV and it didn't work in a moment where it "needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell."

It was also noted in the report that the props team didn't bring in the flash paper, but it was the team of employees that took the company jet to "SmackDown," that had the paper.

After the fireball, McIntyre gave a spine buster to Kross, and then Scarlett hit McIntyre with a low blow. Kross locked in the Kross Jacket and before he let McIntyre go, he said he will see him at Extreme Rules, and "this is what he wanted." McIntyre and Kross are set to face each other at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

Kross and McIntyre's feud started right after Kross and Scarlett made their surprise returns on the August 5 edition of "SmackDown." At the end of the episode, Kross assaulted McIntyre, repeatedly slamming his head against the steel ring steps.

WWE's premium live event, Extreme Rules, is set for October 8 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.