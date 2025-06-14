AEW's The Beast Mortos Passes Law Exams, Offers Help Despite 'Still Learning To Speak'

It is not uncommon for in-ring competitors to seek professional development outside of the ring, whether it be for extra funds or for self-satisfaction. The Beast Mortos recently joined the growing number of wrestlers to seek out-of-ring business ventures, as he recently announced that he had passed his law exams, and is expected to be a certified, practicing lawyer in due time.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Mortos posted a breakdown of his final law exam scores. Roughly translated, Mortos scored a 9.00 on the civil law portion of his exam, an 8.3 in "professional composition" portion, an 8.00 on the section regarding minor offenses, and an impressive 9.9 on the civil procedural law portion for a total test average of 8.03.

officially in a few months I will be a lawyer,If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr. 💼 pic.twitter.com/VaDJHfeWuc — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) June 14, 2025

"Officially in a few months I will be a lawyer," Mortos wrote. "If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr."

Many netizens congratulated Mortos on his impressive accomplishment under his social media post, with one X user tagging "Smart" Mark Sterling, Esq., a fellow lawyer on AEW programming. Sterling reposted Mortos' accomplishment, and jokingly asked netizens if they wanted to employ "this [idiot]'s" services for a divorce, referring to Mortos.

Do you want to use this idiot for your divorce or me? https://t.co/UHyqvi5pT9 — "Smart" Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) June 14, 2025

According to Britannica, "composition" in modern law involves law surrounding debt resolution and creditors. It can be assumed that Mortos was tested on financial compensation in professional settings. Civil procedural law refers to the procedures of civil trials, according to Cornell Law School.

While it is unclear when exactly Mortos will be officially given his law degree, it does not seem that he will be leaving the ring for the courtroom any time soon. Mortos was last seen on the June 11 episode of "AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster," where he took a loss against Bandido.