Former WWE Star Tegan Nox Recounts Car Wreck & 'Crazy' Life Since Release

Back in November 2024, Tegan Nox found herself amongst the wave of WWE releases alongside names such as Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) and Indi Hartwell. While Dyer has gone on to become a part of "Busted Open Radio" and Hartwell has been signed to TNA, Nox has yet to compete in a major promotion again, which she opened up about during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"I went through quite a lot in the last couple of months ... within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck, so I've been sorting that out," Nox revealed during the interview. "Unfortunately, life has been so crazy that wrestling unfortunately did take a back step but when I released a promo on Instagram the other day, the feedback and the attraction that it got made me understand and prove to myself that I was right." Nox then claimed that she's now taking the initiative on herself to do more for her wrestling career and trying to get back out there in the industry.

"In my entire life I want to be wrestling related for as I physically can, whether it's an active wrestler, producer, trainer ... anything to do with wrestling," she exclaimed while talking about her future in the industry, noting that she's been in the industry since 16 and now has a total of 14 years in wrestling. "I do believe I put wrestling a bit too far back than I should've done, even though life's rough; life's rough for everyone."

Nox lastly admitted that she should've been more proactive advertising herself and is already getting more gigs competing in smaller promotions.

