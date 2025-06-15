Chad Gable Explains 'Privilege' Of Pressure From WWE Worlds Collide Role

Chad Gable is coming off one of the best matches of his career last weekend at WWE Worlds Collide where he unsuccessfully challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Collaborative supercard wrestling events are prestigious for any promotion and Gable knows that, explaining to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant for "WWE" why it was a privilege to work under pressure at Worlds Collide.

"I look at it in this way: the pressure you alluded to is there, I consider pressure a privilege. Some guys may crumble under it, I consider it a privilege and it drives me. I don't beg for opportunities which may be sometime to my detriment but what I'm good at I think is taking advantage of 'em when they're presented to me," Gable would say.

Gable noted that the pressure he felt came from the fact that the partnership and relationship between WWE and AAA is new and still in the groundwork phase; being in the first inter-promotional main event between the two was a special occasion. The 2012 Olympian knew he had to deliver in his match and felt that he, as well as everyone who participated on the show, accomplished that.

"They did just above and beyond what I could've even expected to deliver that and now the buzz is out there so it's cool," Gable continued. "The thing was created, we did it but now there's buzz on top of that. Like, 'Did you see that first one? Wait 'til the next one," and it's just gonna get bigger and bigger."

