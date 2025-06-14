Chad Gable Responds To Konnan's Remarks About His WWE Worlds Collide Match

Since he was eight-years-old, Chad Gable made it his mission to become a decorated in-ring technical/high- impact style wrestler of his generation. Just one week removed from WWE Worlds Collide, a man who knows all the ins and outs of this industry like the back of his hand, Konnan, recognized the same desire Gable aspired to create since his adolescence, by comparing the aura and presence he gave off in his match against El Hijo del Vikingo to greats like Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Rey Mysterio. Unaware Konnan made such a meaningful statement during his AAA Mega Championship match, Gable was blown away by it.

"I'm a little taken back by that 'cause I hadn't heard that yet," Gable told "Raw Recap" hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. "Konnan, obviously, going back however many years, 30 years, is one of my favorites. The way that he stayed involved with the industry, and I think the amount of respect he's garnered just for opinions, the way he thinks about what we do, is on kind of this next level tier that you kinda come to respect. So, for him to say that, first of all, what a compliment."

Although he did not obtain the AAA Mega Championship, Gable took a "W" from his peers in the back, who showered him with positive reception from his match last weekend. Gable noted he takes great pride in what his peers say about him over anything or anybody else.

