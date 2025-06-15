Bully Ray Likens Uniqueness Of WWE Champ Gunther To Massive AEW Star

Gunther won his second WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week on "WWE Raw," submitting "Main Event" Jey Uso with his sleeper hold. Gunther has spent more in time in WWE with championship gold than without, giving the expectation that another lengthy title reign is due. "Busted Open" host Bully Ray spoke about Gunther and how he perceives "The Ring General."

"I don't look at Gunther so much as a typical heel. Gunther has his ways about him but every once in a while, I kind of dig Gunther but I don't mind that because Gunther is unique to me," Ray said.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he recently had a conversation at an indy show regarding AEW star "The Machine" Brian Cage and how Cage is able to perform agile moves despite his large physique. Ray said Cage's ability to perform high-flying moves for his size is what makes him unique and feels there is a comparison to be made between Cage and Gunther where the two each have a unique attribute where their impressive in-ring ability has a strong impact on their likeability.

"Gunther is the exception to the rule where he's a credible world heavyweight champion, most of the time a heel, most of the time we hate him but every once in a while, I like him because he gives me really great wrestling matches and I love his psychology," Ray continued. "You can put anybody up against Gunther and Gunther can kind of be like a chameleon for what you want. If Seth Rollins was to cash-in (Money In The Bank) on Gunther, who would you want to see win?"

