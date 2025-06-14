Bully Ray Explains Lack Of Surprise At WWE's Jey Uso Dropping WHC To Gunther

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed how Jey Uso's title loss to Gunther on this week's "WWE Raw" didn't take him by surprise.

Uso's title reign lasted 51 days, and Ray stated on "Busted Open" that WWE never had plans to put the title on him and that it came about unexpectedly.

"No, I'm not [surprised he lost the title so soon]. Jey Uso, to me, was about the build. Jey broke out of the tag team with his brother, Jey became an integral part of the storyline within the Bloodline, Jey stood up to Roman [Reigns]. Jey carved out his own path within the story. Jey was getting over with the fans, creative and Jey were coming together to make things work. Nobody broke Jey Uso off from his brother and said, 'We're pushing Jey to the moon, we're going to make this guy a world champion.' This is one of those things that just happened," said Ray.

Ray touched upon a snippet from the upcoming WWE Unreal show, where Triple H informed Uso that they would be pushing him. The WWE Hall of Famer disagreed with Triple H's comments, arguing that it was the fans who had forced WWE to push Jey, and WWE initially had no plans to crown him world champion.

"The fans are what did that [pushed Jey]. Yeah, they had good creative for Jey, but Jey went out there and nailed everything that he did, and the fans got behind him. Then creative goes, 'Oh wow, we've gotta listen up here. We've got to do something with this guy. So there was never this big plan for Jey to become the World Heavyweight Champion until one day everybody got together in creative and one guy said, 'You know something, we might be able to put the strap on this kid.'"

He questioned what else Jey could have done with the title, and felt that the former Bloodline member doesn't need the belt around his waist, as the fans will continue to chant for him.