WWE HOFer Bret Hart Says 'Predator' Vince McMahon Used Wrestling As Backdrop For Evil

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has never been shy of his feelings towards former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Some of Hart's issues with McMahon played out on-screen for the world to see while others happened behind closed doors. Hart has not shown support for McMahon like others have through the latter's legal troubles over the past few years regarding the mistreatment of employees and gross misconduct performed within WWE while he was with the company.

While joining "The Rise Guys," Hart gave more of his thoughts of McMahon and his feelings towards the reports of his former employer's conduct.

"I immediately thought, and I still do, that I should draw it all on a blackboard drawing. I would love to draw some of that for the wrestlers in the dressing room. I would draw that on the blackboard and it would just be so- oh, everything happened. John Laurinaitis and things they were doing with that poor girl. Shame on all of them, that's just terrible," Hart commented.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that despite all the disdain he has for McMahon, he has respect for him in a lot of ways but still finds his actions towards Janel Grant inexcusable and that there is no place for it.

"I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as a backdrop for all his evil, and it just tells me that too much money can turn you into a bad person," Hart remarked.

