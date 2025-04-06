Latest Update On Vince McMahon-WWE Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and the company themselves on the grounds of sexual misconduct continues to be one of the most talked about news stories in professional wrestling today. On March 28, the latest update in the case was that Grant's legal team had asked the court to move the case to discovery and begin depositions, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down the details of this move, and what it could mean for the future of the case.

While Grant's team are eager to advance the case to its next stage, lawyers representing McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE are opposing the move as they believe the case doesn't need discovery, preferring the case to be moved to the court of arbitration instead. The judge for the case, Sarah F. Russell, will be the one to make the final call on what happens next, but it's not yet clear on when that decision will be made. With that said, the day that the decision is made will undoubtedly be one of the most important moments in the case up to this point.

Meltzer explained that Grant's legal time want to add things to their evidence so that the case can continue in court, reportedly asking for documents that any other subsidiary, current or former executives, employees, contractors, agents, and any other personnel of WWE, TKO, and Endeavor could be included in. On the other hand, McMahon's legal team believe that there is no need for discovery and depositions as they say that the new evidence wasn't included in the initial lawsuit filed back in January 2024, meaning that it should all be stricken from the record, as those details had not been disclosed originally.