Elayna Black (Fka WWE's Cora Jade) Says She Loves AEW, Praises Their Creative Freedom

Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade in WWE) has not let her WWE release hinder her wrestling career as she wrestled her first match since her release last night for Black Label Pro. Black has announced several upcoming independent bookings, keeping herself relevant along with the tease of a new persona with her fresh start. While joining "TMZ Sports," Black was asked about the future of her career.

"For the first time ever I'm trying not to focus too much on the future because I feel like I maybe did a little bit too much of that and was always focused on the next thing and what's coming next and maybe not fully enjoying it as much as I should've and I feel like right now is the time where I want to do that," Black answered. "I want to wrestle and I want to wrestle permanently somewhere, whether that call comes from AEW or if it comes from WWE again one day I am not sure, but I am open to whatever."

Black would say that she wants to remain in the pro wrestling industry, having performed for sixteen years and with wrestling being all she's ever known. Prior to joining WWE in 2021, Black wrestled several matches for AEW and TNA Wrestling in addition to appearances on the independent circuit. Black may have hinted that she is interested in an AEW return, un-promptly giving her feelings of the promotion.

"I absolutely love AEW. I have been watching it since it first started, I just love wrestling and I feel like I've said before they have so much creative freedom which I love. I love the stories and stuff like that," Black commented.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.