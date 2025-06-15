Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade) Considers Odds Of Extended TNA Wrestling Run, WWE Return

On June 1, Cora Jade and a number of former "WWE NXT" stars became free agents. As such, Jade, now performing under her original Elayna Black ring name, is preparing to make her first moves outside of WWE, with several independent dates already lined up. Given her previous appearances in TNA Wrestling, some fans were hoping that Black would dip her toe back into their waters for an extended run as well. As revealed on the "The Ariel Helwani Show," however, that move may not come until further down the road.

"I'm not closed off to that by any means," she said. "My only hangup is I feel like I was just there, and now they're kind of doing a WWE and TNA [partnership], so it almost feels like I need to step away from all of that for that world for a second. I love TNA, will definitely work there again in the future. Just right now in time, I feel like they're too close-knit together right now. It'll be better for me to kind of branch off and just kind of figure it out."

Through WWE's partnership with TNA, Black chased after the TNA Knockouts Championship in the early months of 2025. Along the way, she defeated Hyan and Xia Brooksdie on "TNA Impact" in singles competition while also picking up a tag team win with Tessa Blanchard by her side. At TNA Sacrifice on March 14, Black challenged Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship, but fell short.

Like TNA, Black is also open to returning to All Elite Wrestling, where she previously wrestled a pair of matches in 2020. Regarding territories she has yet to explore, Black is especially interested in heading to Japan, where her fellow former WWE colleague Blair Davenport frequently competed in from 2017 until 2021.