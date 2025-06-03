Former WWE Star Cora Jade Comments On Possibility Of Returning To AEW After Release

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade has talked about her past experience in AEW and talked about potentially signing with them.

Jade recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about the time she spent in AEW before joining WWE and how she thoroughly enjoyed wrestling in the promotion. She revealed that she manifested being a part of AEW and was keen to join the promotion, but after WWE offered a contract, she chose them instead.

"I was doing AEW actually for like that a few weeks or a month or two before like my WWE trial, and I thought I was going to end up at AEW. I was doing — I did a few dark matches, and I loved it there. Like, I thought I was going to end up there first. I remember — 'cause it was just at the time like it was like the end of 2020, I was kind of picking up steam on the indies and like people were doing Dark and stuff — and I was I felt like I was going to end up there and I wanted to end up there," she said. "And then it just ended up being, like, I got the WWE tryout the same month that I was doing AEW, and WWE made me an offer before AEW, so I took it. But either way, I knew I wanted to be in a big wrestling company. Like, obviously, I've always been a lifelong WWE fan, so I wanted to be there as well."

Jade, later in the interview, opened the door to a return to the promotion where she wrestled twice.