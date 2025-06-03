Former WWE Star Cora Jade Comments On Possibility Of Returning To AEW After Release
Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade has talked about her past experience in AEW and talked about potentially signing with them.
Jade recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about the time she spent in AEW before joining WWE and how she thoroughly enjoyed wrestling in the promotion. She revealed that she manifested being a part of AEW and was keen to join the promotion, but after WWE offered a contract, she chose them instead.
"I was doing AEW actually for like that a few weeks or a month or two before like my WWE trial, and I thought I was going to end up at AEW. I was doing — I did a few dark matches, and I loved it there. Like, I thought I was going to end up there first. I remember — 'cause it was just at the time like it was like the end of 2020, I was kind of picking up steam on the indies and like people were doing Dark and stuff — and I was I felt like I was going to end up there and I wanted to end up there," she said. "And then it just ended up being, like, I got the WWE tryout the same month that I was doing AEW, and WWE made me an offer before AEW, so I took it. But either way, I knew I wanted to be in a big wrestling company. Like, obviously, I've always been a lifelong WWE fan, so I wanted to be there as well."
Jade, later in the interview, opened the door to a return to the promotion where she wrestled twice.
Jade on joining AEW
Cora Jade is keen to continue her pro wrestling career and have a full-time run, and discussed the possibility of being a part of AEW. The former WWE NXT star is interested in joining AEW, citing the promotion's creative freedom as one of the main reasons for her desire to sign with them.
"I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. Like, I watch all the shows, I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I feel like, I'm so much for like storylines and like character and stuff like that. So I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way. So it's definitely something I would be open to."
When asked if she would be keen to join TNA, Jade stated that she loves the promotion and would love to work with them in the future, but their partnership with WWE has made her want to stay away for a little while. Jade also expressed her desire to wrestle in Japan, revealing that she had plans to wrestle there before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion wrestled two times in AEW, both of which came in 2020 and were on the now-defunct "AEW Dark" show. Following her WWE release, Jade has gone back to the Elayna Black ring name, which she used in the indies prior to joining WWE.