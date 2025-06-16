Tommy Dreamer Says AEW Did An 'Amazing Job' Building Anticipation For This Match

Now within thirty days of AEW's upcoming All In: Texas PPV, three matches have been announced with one being the next and fifth meeting between rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. The two will clash in a "Winner Take All" match where Omega's AEW Continental Championship and Okada's AEW International Championship will be unified with the winner receiving the AEW Unified Championship.

"Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer shared his excitement for the upcoming match, praising its build.

"I've been a fan of both these guys forever. I've known these guys since their early careers and what they've become I would never have dreamed of what they became. I really, really love all of their matches, and tonight, that package, I thought AEW did an amazing job of building anticipation for a match and re-introducing it to their audience," Dreamer said.

Dreamer was referring to the six-minute video package that aired on the June 11th "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster" that showcased the rivalry between Omega and Okada from their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The pair put on a series of must-see matches in 2017 and 2018 with all but one being for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

"We haven't really seen this match in what, 7 years? And this match never took place in this company. That video package was amazing. So many callouts and callbacks to the greatness and showed the history between two men," Dreamer continued. "That package alone told a great story of a rivalry; it was like a mini-doc about these two guys facing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.