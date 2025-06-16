WWE's Alexa Bliss Pays Tribute To Cousin Who Battled Cancer

Alexa Bliss made her triumphant return to WWE earlier this year, following a long hiatus to become a mother and rehab injuries, but the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was dealt a tough blow recently, as her cousin, Vanessa, died of cancer.

"The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I'll miss you & I love you," Bliss wrote on social media. "Until we meet again."

Bliss shared two photos of her cousin, one where she's sitting in a field and playfully smelling a flower, and another photo which shows Bliss, Vanessa, and WWE stars Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, and ROH Women's Champion Athena, known as Ember Moon at the time of the picture.

The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I'll miss you & I love you. 🤍 Until we meet again 🪽 pic.twitter.com/p19HsdblA8 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 15, 2025

Bliss returned to WWE earlier this year, making a surprise entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The return was bittersweet, as many were happy to see Bliss back, while former WWE star Shotzi was understandably disappointed in losing what was originally her spot in the Royal Rumble. Before that, Bliss had not been in WWE since 2023, following a hiatus which saw her give birth to a daughter with her husband, recording artist Ryan Cabrera. While Bliss was unable to win the Money In The Bank Match, she recently advanced to the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, besting Alba Fyre, Candice LeRae and Charlotte Flair in a Fatal-4-Way match on last weekend's "WWE SmackDown."

Wrestling Inc. sends condolences to Alexa Bliss, as well as her cousin Vanessa's friends and family.