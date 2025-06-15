Ex-WWE Star Shotzi Recalls Losing Her 2025 Royal Rumble Spot To Returning Alexa Biss

Former WWE star Shotzi has discussed being replaced in the women's Royal Rumble match, despite being originally scheduled to take part in it.

The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion spoke on the "Daria & Toni Unwrapped" podcast, featuring former WWE star Sonya Deville, where she stated that WWE informed her about her being added to the Rumble match a day before it happened. However, she eventually lost that spot to the returning Alexa Bliss.

"Well, so I heard mixed messages. A couple of producers said that I was always in the Rumble, but then they told me last minute, and then like ... I was very confused by it, but they didn't relay anything to me until like the day before. It was like 3:00 p.m. the day before Rumble, and they were like, 'Hey, can you get on a flight in the couple hours?' And then I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not ready for this,' and just packed my bags — I don't even know what I put in my bags, and got to the airport in like an hour and then and then it led to nothing. The day I got told while I was in the makeup chair that I wasn't in it."

The former WWE star, however, clarified that she had no issues with Bliss replacing her in the match and added that, at the very least, her replacement received a big pop from the audience. She also stated that Bliss was unaware she was replacing another star who had originally been scheduled for the match.