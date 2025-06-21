Charlotte Flair's Face Transformation Raises Questions

Since making her WWE debut in 2013, there's not doubt that Charlotte Flair has become one of the most physically dominant female stars in the company. However, along with being in great shape, fans have consistently questioned "The Queen" about her face transformation, with many noticing that her chin, cheekbones and overall facial structure has changed dramatically in recent years. Although the WWE Universe has continued to speculate that Flair has undergone several plastic surgeries, the 39-year-old has never disclosed the true reasoning behind her face transformation, but has been quick to speak out about her previous work.

During an episode of "Biography: WWE Legends," Flair revealed that she struggled from body dysmorphia throughout most of her life. At the age of 21, The Nature Girl underwent breast implant surgery, but despite the noticeable changes in her physical appearance, she claims that fans on social media have always found a way to scrutinize her looks.

"Online, I've gotten so much criticism over the years," Flair said. "'Charlotte's built like a man, Charlotte looks like an iPhone, she has no ass,' like constant every day."

Flair revealing that she has breast implants led fans to believe that her face transformation is likely due to surgery as well, but it's unclear whether the 14-time Women's World Champion will ever provide a direct reasoning for the changes in her facial features. That being said, the constant criticism from fans online doesn't prevent Flair posting online, where she also takes the time to respond to those who comment negatively about her appearance when she feels it's necessary.