Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this afternoon to celebrate her WWE NXT in-ring debut.

Charlotte wrote, “9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut.”

On this day in 2013, Charlotte defeated Bayley in her first NXT match. During her time in NXT, she held the NXT Women’s Title twice.

The last time Charlotte was in the ring, she was in an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on May 8. During her absence from WWE, Charlotte tied the knot with her partner, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler, Andrade el Idolo, in Mexico.

Also during her absence, she partnered with jewelry designer Rockford Collection, becoming the face of the company’s new “Eminence” promotion for brand-new unisex rings.

As noted, Charlotte is currently advertised to appear at a “WWE SmackDown” taping in Raleigh, NC on August 12.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]