WWE Star CM Punk Opens Up About Band-Inspired First Tattoo

WWE star CM Punk's many tattoos have become a part of his character over the years, both making him more recognizable as well as being the way the man behind the persona, Phil Brooks, expresses himself. Recently, Punk sat down with "WWE: Tattooed" where he extensively explained the stories behind his many tattoos, but when it came to his first ever ink, the veteran had a humorous story behind it.

"My first tattoo is on my left calf; it is the album cover from the album 'Energy' from a band called Operation Ivy. They're a punk-ska group that only lasted about three years out of the Bay Area, and they evolved, later, turned into the band Rancid," Punk said, adding that he originally went along with a friend to get her bellybutton pierced, and then he walked into a tattoo shop and got the aforementioned calf tattoo, joking that this moment was when he embarked on his "life of debauchery."

However, Punk admitted that when you get a tattoo, you often question why you're doing it in the first place. "This is stupid; why am I doing this? This hurts! But there's definitely something about it," he noted. "Tattoos being 100% so personal and subjective, I think is kinda what drew me to it." Interestingly, Punk also added that tattoos have become far more mainstream today, but back in his day, it was a biker thing or an outlaw thing. "But, yeah, back when I got my first tattoo, I was the devil, apparently."

