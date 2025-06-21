Ex-WWE Star Snitsky Recalls Notorious Royal Rumble Elimination, Says He'd Enter Again

During the 2005 Royal Rumble, former WWE star Snitsky created one of the most iconic eliminations in company history by clotheslining Paul London in the head, causing him to flip off the apron of the ring. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Snitsky reflected on 20-year-old moment, claiming that it's the best elimination in Royal Rumble history.

"I dare say it's the top elimination ever in my opinion, not because I was involved in it but because just the crowd reaction, the bump, like all things taken into consideration. I don't think anything else really matches it." He said. "I f***ing creamed him dude. I ain't going to lie. I hit him hard but man that f***ing bump. The crowd just was like—" [gasps] "—like they thought he was dead."

Snitsky continued to share that he and London had planned the elimination beforehand, but always felt the spot looked organic and believes it still looks as vicious today as it did in 2005. In addition, he stated that he wouldn't consider returning to wrestling on a part-time basis at 55 years of age, but would answer the call to appear in the Royal Rumble. "That kind of stuff absolutely, because it keeps my face out there, you know it's good for a shop, it's good for my brand is the way the kids are talking these days."

