Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Had The No. 1 Name Change In Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has called The Undertaker's name change the greatest in the history of professional wrestling.

Before he became "The Deadman," Mark Calaway had a number of different ring names, from the likes of Texas Red to The Punisher, and finally "Mean Mark" Callous, when he was a part of WCW. But, after switching to WWE, he went by the ring name The Undertaker, which Dreamer recently listed on "Busted Open" as the most successful name change in pro wrestling.

"The most successful name change, where the name change, gimmick change became the biggest success — 'Mean Mark' Callous into The Undertaker," Dreamer said.

Fellow host Dave LaGreca stated that The Undertaker's name change was the second on his list. "Mean Mark" Callous didn't have much of a run during his time in WCW as he was a part of the promotion for just a year before joining WWE and becoming one of the greats of the business. In his short span in WCW as "Mean Mark" Callous, the WWE legend was managed by another future Hall of Famer, Teddy Long.

At first, Calaway was called Kane the Undertaker in WWE, before "Kane" was dropped from his ring name, and later used for his storyline brother. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled the first time former WWE CEO Vince McMahon called him The Undertaker during a phone call where McMahon explained the essence of the character, and he was interested in playing the part right off the bat. WWE executive Bruce Prichard is credited with having been the original one to create The Undertaker gimmick as well as the name.