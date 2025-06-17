Former WWE Star Carlito Contrasts Backstage Environment Under Vince McMahon & Now

Former WWE star Carlito is a new free agent, having just officially wrapped up his second run with the promotion over the last few days. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Carlito was asked to elaborate on some of the differences between his two WWE runs, and the wrestler focused on the mood backstage.

"It was weird, showing up to work happy," Carlito said. "It was just all the tension and all the old school bulls***. ... I don't mean to knock on Vince [McMahon] but he'd have his certain things you'd have to do this way, and then the next day it would change. Certain rules, just stupidity. They liked people walking around on eggshells, because it was the only game in town and they liked the boys knowing that."

According to Carlito, one of the primary reasons for the shift in vibes backstage is the creation of AEW in 2019. Now that there's another option for wrestlers to perform at a high level, Carlito believes WWE officials know they have to treat talent better. That, along with the departure of McMahon, the sale of the company, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque becoming the new creative lead, have caused WWE to undergo many changes over the last several years.

"I just like that a bunch of that B.S. is gone now, and people just go there, show up, and do their work," Carlito continued. "What can I complain about? I had a blast those last few years. Especially that last year."

Prior to his release, Carlito was regularly featured on TV as a member of The Judgment Day. At the end of May, before his WWE contract expired, he returned to Puerto Rico to perform in his father's promotion, WWC. In his return match, Carlito defeated Ray Gonzalez to become the new WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion.

