NXT Champ Jacy Jayne Recalls WWE Hall Of Famer Helping Her During Time In The Indies

Currently, WWE fans know her as WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. Before that, the wrestling world knew her as Avery Taylor, a rising independent star eager to shine. Fortunately, Jayne had some help in reaching that goal, courtesy of a WWE Hall of Famer.

"Bushwhacker Luke, he actually helped me when I was on the indies. I used to go to his gym and he saw me. He was like, 'You're so skinny. You don't look like a wrestler.' So then he hired somebody to train me," Jayne told "Busted Open Radio." "I was very poor at the time. So he basically paid this guy to train me every morning before I would go to work. I put on a bunch of muscle and I learned how to actually work out properly. We've kept a very close relationship."

According to Jayne, her relationship with Bushwhacker Luke is so close that she visits him at his bar located on Clearwater Beach in Florida. Their most recent encounter came earlier this month, when Jayne hung out with him on her day off, just days after she claimed the NXT Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer.

Aside from Luke, Jayne cites WWE Performance Center trainer Terry Taylor and "WWE NXT" writer Tyler Breeze as the most influential figures in her in-ring career. "[Taylor] will tell you how it is," Jayne said. "He'll be like, 'You sucked. I don't know what that was.' I'm like, 'Okay, thanks, Terry.' And I guess Tyler Breeze, because I trained with him at his [training] school so much. Sometimes I'll be having matches and I'm like, 'Oh, this doesn't make sense, let me just reach out to him and see what he has to say.'"

