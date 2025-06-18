Charlotte Flair Recalls Bringing WWE Hall Of Famer To Show & Tell At School

Not many kids can claim to be friends with wrestling icons, but Charlotte Flair was one of the lucky ones, and she recently recalled a moment from her younger years when she brought "Macho Man" Randy Savage to her school.

Flair's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, was friends with Savage, and he brought him along with him for one of Charlotte's "show and tell" events at her elementary school. Flair remembered that moment during her recent interview with the "Games with Names" podcast.

"I took Macho Man to 'show and tell.' So they were in town, brought him by [to] Providence Day, where I went to elementary school. He was just walking down in his Zubaz. My dad and him like ... but I was so young. Like, I just remember glimpses. Like, the side he walked down in the cafeteria," she remembered.

The kids in Flair's school, though, were seemingly not starstruck by the sight of the late star, and she believes that most didn't know who he was.

"I don't even know if they knew who he was," said the WWE star. "You know, but like six years old [kids may not know him]. He was just there."

Flair revealed that Macho Man was the "show" part of her "show and tell," and also recalled taking her legendary father's iconic big gold belt for another "show and tell" at school. Charlotte was a fan of Savage, naming him along with other legends like Sting and Dusty Rhodes as some of her favorite wrestlers when she was growing up.