AEW's Anthony Bowens Shares Pic From Serving As Grand Marshall For Dallas Pride Parade

Throughout his AEW career, Anthony Bowens has been a proud advocate in the LGBTQ+ community, having been open about coming out as gay in the public eye and has been instrumental in helping others embrace their identity. With Pride celebrations continuing during June, Bowens had the opportunity to be a Grand Marshal at the 2025 Dallas Pride Parade, where he led the festivities and was credited for his contributions to the community. Following the event, Bowens took to social media to express his appreciation for having the honor to be a Grand Marshal and shared a photo of himself at the event.

"Yesterday, The Pride of Pro Wrestling had the honor of being the 2025 Dallas Pride Grand Marshal. It was a wonderful day celebrating UNITY in a time where we are striving for love and peace. Thank you for having me."

Last year, Bowens explained how coming out has helped his wrestling career, stating that he finds it easier to connect with people, develop stronger friendships with his colleagues and gave him the opportunity to speak with other closeted athletes. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also shared that he "felt free" because he didn't need to hide anymore, which ultimately helped him focus on being a good performer and working on his in-ring character.

Two years ago, Bowens famously revealed that he was gay during a comedic segment on "AEW Rampage," which became one of the most light-hearted viral moments in company history, especially after receiving a positive response from the audience in attendance.