AEW Star Anthony Bowens Explains How Coming Out Has Helped His Career

AEW star Anthony Bowens is one of the wrestlers who are openly LGBTQ in the current pro wrestling landscape, and he has discussed how coming out has helped him immensely as a wrestler.

The AEW star, during his recent interaction on "The Mark Hoke Show," said that coming out was freeing as he didn't feel the constant strain of being outed. He added how he has connected better with wrestlers and friends after coming out.

"When I came out I felt like all of those walls came crashing down and I was able to connect with people more. I was able to connect with my fellow wrestlers, my friendships with them, and my other friends in general got stronger. I was able to connect with all different fans all over the world, other closeted athletes," said Bowens. "So it really was such a positive thing and a relief — a complete relief that I got to be myself, I didn't have to hide anymore, I didn't have to structure conversations a certain way and I could just ... I felt free and that's basically what it was. And I was able to really focus on being a good performer and figuring out who I was as a character, as opposed to figuring out a character and figuring out who I was as a person in actual life. It was just a ton of stress and I was so glad when it was over."

He revealed that he was "under pure anxiety" before coming out, claiming that he lived almost a double life.