Anthony Bowens Commemorates Positive 'He's Gay!' Chant On AEW Rampage

As one of the most popular acts in AEW, The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, alongside "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, have truly created a strong connection with the AEW audience. This fact was highlighted in the comedic segment that took place on last night's "AEW Rampage," featuring the former tag team champions and Harley Cameron of QTV. After winning their trios match against local talent, The Acclaimed's post-match celebration was interrupted by Cameron, who suggested that Bowens was attracted to her. Bowens quickly shut the Australian down, reminding her and the crowd that he's gay. This prompted a huge crowd reaction, with positive "He's Gay!" chants echoing throughout Chicago's Wintrust Arena, much to the delight of Bowens, Caster, and Gunn.

If ya told me years ago, Iâ€™d have an arena chanting HEâ€™S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, Iâ€™d say youâ€™re crazy. Itâ€™s pretty cool to see how far weâ€™ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023

Bowens talked about this part of the segment on Twitter after it aired, stating how proud he is that it got such a positive reaction. "If ya told me years ago, I'd have an arena chanting HE'S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I'd say you're crazy," Bowens continued, "It's pretty cool to see how far we've come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride."

At the time of this writing, that portion of The Acclaimed's segment with QTV has amassed over 3.8 million views across Anthony Bowens' and AEW's official Twitter account. The segment itself eventually climaxed with the re-debut of John Hennigan, now known as Johnny Television, aligning himself with QT Marshall and QTV.