Update On AEW Status Of Newly-Christened Johnny TV (Formerly WWE's John Morrison)

John Hennigan (formerly WWE's John Morrison) is ready for a new name. Fightful Select is reporting that he has signed with AEW, and internally has been referred to as Johnny Television or simply Johnny TV. During the recent "Rampage" tapings, he returned in the middle of a segment featuring The Acclaimed, joining up with QTV and Harley Cameron in the process.

Hennigan has competed for Tony Khan's promotion in the past as Johnny Elite, making his first appearance during a May 2022 episode of "Dynamite" only to lose to Samoa Joe in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. He didn't sign an official contract with the company at the time but did make two more appearances. He defeated Marq Quen on an episode of "Dark" before losing to Miro on an episode of "Dynamite."

Hennigan's wife, Taya Valkyrie, also currently wrestles for AEW. She's coming off a loss to Kris Statlander in a match for the TBS Championship this past Wednesday on "Dynamite." In fact, three of her nine matches with the company have seen Valkyrie compete for the TBS Title. She's lost on all three occasions, twice to Jade Cargill and once to Statlander.

Fightful also noted that Hennigan's reveal was initially planned for "Dynamite," but was ultimately moved to "Rampage" in order to give the segment more time.