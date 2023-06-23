AEW Rampage Preview 6/23: MJF Makes An Appearance And The Owen Hart Cup Begins

For the very first time, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will make an appearance on tonight's "AEW Rampage," emanating from Chicago, Illinois. On top of that, the company will kick off the second-annual Owen Hart Cup with a match-up between two talented young competitors, and Swerve Strickland will team up with United Empire to face members of CHAOS.

It's not known what exactly the AEW World Champion will do tonight on "Rampage," but it seems likely it will involve MJF's current rival and upcoming tag team partner, Adam Cole, who is also scheduled to appear. The two will likely exchange some words prior to MJF's match against Tanahashi this weekend and the upcoming Blind Eliminator tag team tournament that will see them forced to work together.

Chicago's own Skye Blue is set to wrestle Anna Jay.A.S. in a first-round quarterfinal of the Owen Hart Cup. The winner will go on to face either Ruby Soho or Dr. Britt Baker, who are both set to face off on next week's episode of "Dynamite."

Additionally, Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor will team with Rocky Romero and YOH of NJPW to take on Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher — three of whom belong to the NJPW faction United Empire. Forbidden Door will see Ospreay take on Kenny Omega in a hotly-anticipated rematch from this year's Wrestle Kingdom.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a big match of his own this weekend, challenging SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, before he does that, Perry will have to face NJPW star Douki.

Finally, The Acclaimed are scheduled to wrestle on tonight's "Rampage." Billy Gunn will be by their side, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have made it clear they're looking to capture gold alongside the veteran in the near future.