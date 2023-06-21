MJF And Adam Cole Announced As Partners For AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

MJF and Adam Cole are the first team announced as participating in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

During Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", Tony Schiavone announced that the two men were the first names to be drawn as part of the tournament, much to their dismay. The reigning AEW World Champion had just been called out to the ring by Cole in response to the time-limit draw in their AEW World Title Eliminator Match last week. A heated exchange of words between them followed before Hiroshi Tanahashi joined in on the fun by appearing on the big screen and daring MJF to show up for their title match at Forbidden Door in Toronto this Sunday.

While the rules of the tournament have yet to be unveiled, the winners of the tournament will earn a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship. Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian did note that the tournament will function in the same manner as WCW's Lethal Lottery Tournament throughout the 1990s. Teams in the tournament were decided through a random draw and would go up against one another, with the winners of those matches advancing to the Battlebowl Battle Royal.