Hogan & Bischoff's Real American Freestyle Announces Details Of Inaugural Event

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle Wrestling is set to host its inaugural event two months from now, on August 30, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. According to a press release, the proceeds will be pledged to Cleveland State University, and fans can already purchase their tickets for the event via the Real American Freestyle website and Ticketmaster.

The press release further emphasized that the Wolstein Center is a historic venue in wrestling history as well as Ohio as a state, having strong affiliations with the sport of wrestling. RAF will also specifically pledge the proceeds of the tickets to CSU not only to help it continue its role as a pillar of the Cleveland community but to also support the growth of athletes at the university, specifically wrestlers. RAF Co-founder Chad Bronstein explained that he has important ties to Cleveland, as he was born and raised there and is well aware of the community's love and dedication for wrestling. "We're excited to partner with the Wolstein Center, provide world-class entertainment to the masses, and launch a professional freestyle event in the city to inspire the next generation of athletes in the sport," he said.

Naturally, Hulk Hogan also weighed in on the importance of Cleveland, claiming that RAFW will be channeling the city's rock and roll style into their first event. "The Wolstein Center is a great partner, and the perfect location for us to launch our season. Fans of the sport will not want to miss their chance to see history take place," Hogan noted.