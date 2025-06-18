Hogan & Bischoff's Real American Freestyle Announces Details Of Inaugural Event
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle Wrestling is set to host its inaugural event two months from now, on August 30, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. According to a press release, the proceeds will be pledged to Cleveland State University, and fans can already purchase their tickets for the event via the Real American Freestyle website and Ticketmaster.
The press release further emphasized that the Wolstein Center is a historic venue in wrestling history as well as Ohio as a state, having strong affiliations with the sport of wrestling. RAF will also specifically pledge the proceeds of the tickets to CSU not only to help it continue its role as a pillar of the Cleveland community but to also support the growth of athletes at the university, specifically wrestlers. RAF Co-founder Chad Bronstein explained that he has important ties to Cleveland, as he was born and raised there and is well aware of the community's love and dedication for wrestling. "We're excited to partner with the Wolstein Center, provide world-class entertainment to the masses, and launch a professional freestyle event in the city to inspire the next generation of athletes in the sport," he said.
Naturally, Hulk Hogan also weighed in on the importance of Cleveland, claiming that RAFW will be channeling the city's rock and roll style into their first event. "The Wolstein Center is a great partner, and the perfect location for us to launch our season. Fans of the sport will not want to miss their chance to see history take place," Hogan noted.
The match card for RAFW's first event has already been made public
According to the press release, the match card will include the following clashes: Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell; Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer; Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra; and Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga. Interestingly, one wrestler, Aaron Brooks, will have his opponent announced within the coming weeks instead. RAF says the events will consist of nine-minute matches with high-impact moves, designed to draw modern audiences. RAF will also feature eight weight classes with eight matches for men, and four for women. Participants will also have the opportunity to win a championship purse and bonuses in adherence to NCAA regulations.
On top of this, the press release revealed that Real American Freestyle has already signed several amateur wrestlers, including names such as former UFC contender Ben Askren, Kennedy Blades, Zahid Valencia, Sarah Hildebrandt, and several others. Some of these names may be unfamiliar to pro wrestling fans, but Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have promised to build a fanbase around their wrestlers and utilize storytelling to get them over.
The press release further noted that RAF is in a partnership with USA Wrestling, NIL organizations, and the NCAA, which means that athletes can compete in RAF regardless of their NCAA status, which the promotion believes will provide opportunities for wrestlers to start their careers.