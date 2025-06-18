Tony Khan Comments On Recent WBD Split, Possible Effect On AEW

Warner Bros. Discovery announced earlier this month that it will soon split into two separate companies, known as Global Networks and Streaming & Studios. WBD CEO David Zaslav will continue to lead Streaming & Studios as CEO, while WBD's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become the CEO of Global Networks. Speaking with Yahoo Finance at the Cannes Lions festival, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked to comment on the separation and any potential fallout for his promotion.

"I know that AEW, for both sides of where Warner Brothers is going, we have great relationships with everybody at the top," Khan said. "We are a big part of TBS and TNT, the crown jewels of the Global Networks side, and we're also a huge, now, part of Streaming & Studios, with AEW streaming every week, so it's exciting."

According to Khan, both Zaslav and Wiedenfels played personal roles in helping negotiate the latest media rights deal between WBD and AEW, and it doesn't sound as though Khan anticipates any problems from the split. At any rate, the deal won't likely be finalized until the middle of next year, and AEW's current contract will still be honored. What might change is the negotiation process the next time around.

AEW's current deal with WBD is expected to run through 2028. Throughout the recent interview, Khan projected optimism for his company's future and stated that they've had a strong financial year thus far. Next up, the promotion will debut in a new country with AEW Grand Slam Mexico tonight, set to take place at the historic Arena Mexico.

