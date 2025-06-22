Ex-WWE Star Snitsky Reflects On Controversial Gimmicks, Says One Was Based In Reality
Throughout his WWE career, there's no doubt that Gene Snitsky was often positioned in specific segments that caused controversy, and during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," he reminisced about some of his most questionable on-screen moments.
Firstly, Snitsky spoke about infamously punting a baby doll during "Chris Jericho's Highlight Reel" on "WWE Raw," explaining that he was confident he could pull off the kick, but knew former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would be upset if he accidentally missed it.
"I was actually an all area punter my junior year of high school. I averaged like 37 yards as a junior." He said. "Vince is like 'Whatever you do, don't miss the baby. Make sure you kick it.' I'm like, 'Listen Mr. McMahon, I was an all area punter in high school, this is going to be f***ing amazing' ... I went back through the curtain he gives me a big hug, he's like 'That was great.' I'm like 'I told you.'"
Although punting a baby on live television continues to be one of the most divisive WWE segments of all-time, two other controversial moments stand out from the Snitsky's career, including one idea that he recommended himself.
Snitsky Comments on Foot Fetish and Famous Heidenreich Segment
Snitsky continued to open up about his character having a foot fetish in WWE, explaining that he voluntarily asked McMahon to consider the idea in order to spark intrigue with the audience, but also because he felt comfortable with it knowing that he was attracted to feet.
"In real life, I like ladies feet and it's funny because my wife, when we first got together and I was like 'You got to take your shoes off, I have to see your feet."' Snitsky explained. "I was like Mr. McMahon I got this idea, told him my idea and in a second he's like 'That's great, we'll start incorporating,' like literally that quick ... just trying to be different, trying to stand out a little bit."
Finally, during Survivor Series 2004, Snitsky and Heidenreich met in an awkward backstage segment, with both men angrily starring at each other. Snitsky told Heidenreich that he liked his poetry, leading Heidenreich to respond saying "I like what you do to babies," with the interaction coming off much more unsettling that intended.
"Dude, I don't even know. It just turned into like creepy homoerotic s**t but it got the point across, it did what we wanted it to do ... watching it back, I'm like that's kind of creepy but that's what we were going for."
