Ex-WWE Star Snitsky Reflects On Controversial Gimmicks, Says One Was Based In Reality

Throughout his WWE career, there's no doubt that Gene Snitsky was often positioned in specific segments that caused controversy, and during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," he reminisced about some of his most questionable on-screen moments.

Firstly, Snitsky spoke about infamously punting a baby doll during "Chris Jericho's Highlight Reel" on "WWE Raw," explaining that he was confident he could pull off the kick, but knew former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would be upset if he accidentally missed it.

"I was actually an all area punter my junior year of high school. I averaged like 37 yards as a junior." He said. "Vince is like 'Whatever you do, don't miss the baby. Make sure you kick it.' I'm like, 'Listen Mr. McMahon, I was an all area punter in high school, this is going to be f***ing amazing' ... I went back through the curtain he gives me a big hug, he's like 'That was great.' I'm like 'I told you.'"

Although punting a baby on live television continues to be one of the most divisive WWE segments of all-time, two other controversial moments stand out from the Snitsky's career, including one idea that he recommended himself.