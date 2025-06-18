AEW's Anthony Bowens Aspires To Be A 'Company Guy' Like This WWE Star

No longer half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens is his own man now. While he might not be on a winning streak like he was in April and May, Bowens is still doing his best to establish himself as a singles act, and in a new interview with "Hype Talk TV," Bowens said that he has eyes on being one of AEW's chief talents.

"I enjoy [Public Relations] because I always wanted to be someone like Miz. He's a guy over there that does everything for WWE," Bowens said. "He's at all these events and proudly represents the company, and I always felt like that was super cool. Like I want to be a company guy. I wanted to be somebody that they're proud of...that they send out to do these things because that's like the ultimate trust. Like I'm representing this brand...and I think that's the ultimate trust in a performer. So I always hoped to be that guy."

Bowens says he's proactive in approaching AEW PR about events.

"Like you're paying me to work here, push me and put me in all these spots. I'm happy to do it," Bowens said. While Bowens admits the long media days can be "tedious," he's very happy with the amount of trust AEW's media team has given him. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is also in a unique position, as an openly-gay wrestler, which has led to opportunities like recently serving as Grand Marshall for the Dallas Pride Parade.