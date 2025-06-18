Mike Bailey And Kevin Knight Explain Strategy Against AEW Tag Champs

Former TNA X Division Champion, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, has slowly made an impact on the AEW roster and has recently aligned himself with newcomer, Kevin Knight, to take on the tag team division, as well as Kommander and Mascara Dorada to compete in the trios division. However, Bailey and Knight have their eyes set on tag team gold, and in an episode of his vlog on YouTube, the highflyer explained why they'll eventually overcome The Hurt Syndicate.

"Maybe we were a little bit not focused, coming in, but we did do what we said we were gonna do; we hurt some feelings and MVP had to come because he saw that we had it in the bag," Knight said during the vlog while reacting to their loss to The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Summer Blockbuster. "We lost, right? And the Hurt Syndicate have been dominant! They've been crushing people left and right," Bailey added. "It took MVP, with one well-placed shot, to my back with his cane for them to get the victory."

Bailey further claimed that while The Hurt Syndicate was dominant, he and Knight lost their original trio's partner and were at a disadvantage. "Just as fast as we've gotten to know AEW, Jet Speed is going up to the top just as fast; I like where we're at," Knight added. "All we gotta f**king do is not give up. Just keep chasing," Baily pointed out, adding that they'll eventually wear their opponents out.

"If they want us to go away, they're gonna have to do more than just hurt us; they're gonna have to kill us," Bailey said.

